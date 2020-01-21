TenX Price Hits $0.0394 on Major Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia and Liqui. TenX has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TenX has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TenX

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,644,234 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, HitBTC, OKEx, BigONE, Bittrex, Coinrail, IDEX, Liqui, COSS, Neraex, BitBay and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

