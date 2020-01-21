Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total transaction of $2,297,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,016.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total transaction of $728,135.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,426,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,712 shares of company stock worth $7,348,174 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

TDY traded up $6.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,615. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $212.37 and a 12 month high of $380.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.89.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $802.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

