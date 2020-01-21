TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $145.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TTWO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,152,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,700,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.