Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. 7,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $68.99.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,891,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $402,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 764,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,424,327.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,313 shares of company stock worth $4,112,586 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after buying an additional 38,471 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 21.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,441,000 after buying an additional 105,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

