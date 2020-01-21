SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Shares Down 0.7%

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $27.79, 524,028 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 592% from the average session volume of 75,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSREY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get SWISS RE LTD/S alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.