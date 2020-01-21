Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Trading Up 0.8%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.52 and last traded at C$12.44, 250,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$12.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

