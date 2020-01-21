Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 6.3% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,466. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $163.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.46 and a 200-day moving average of $156.04.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.