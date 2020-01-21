Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 58.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,080,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after purchasing an additional 294,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,450,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $399,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. 1,282,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,862,072. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.