Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 731 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 110.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $36.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $547.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,433,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,078,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of -112.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $547.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.78.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock worth $33,791,753. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

