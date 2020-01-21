Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

WMT stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.59. 7,332,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,697. The company has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

