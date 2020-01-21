Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,779 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. 6,118,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

