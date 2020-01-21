Stralem & Co. Inc. Sells 5,620 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stralem & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.5% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 158,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after acquiring an additional 54,135 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.73. 7,452,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,620,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $90.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

