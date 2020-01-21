Stralem & Co. Inc. Sells 1,460 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Stralem & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,996.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,982. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

