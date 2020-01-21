Stralem & Co. Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Stralem & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 3.2% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE AEP traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.34. 4,702,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.99. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.42.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.