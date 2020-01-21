Stralem & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,000. Tyson Foods accounts for about 2.9% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 143.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 433.1% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TSN traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,331. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

