STRAKS (STAK) Price Reaches $0.0016

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Crex24. STRAKS has a market cap of $37,199.00 and approximately $143.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 199.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,687.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.01937533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.36 or 0.03984795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00666261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00756841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00102126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010244 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00614164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

