Storm (STORM) Achieves Market Cap of $7.81 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Storm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Coinnest, Bittrex and HitBTC. Storm has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storm has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.29 or 0.03623113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00205941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00127526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Coinnest, Bittrex, Coinrail, Binance, Bancor Network, YoBit, Kyber Network, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, IDEX, HitBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

