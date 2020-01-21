Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Receives C$9.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.17.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Stingray Group stock traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$6.75. 26,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,612. Stingray Group has a 52 week low of C$5.51 and a 52 week high of C$7.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.93 million and a PE ratio of -109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

