Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.60

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $5.21. Stereotaxis shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 176,847 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

