Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,016 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 6.4% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,093,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,792. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

