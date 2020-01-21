Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF comprises 1.1% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 798.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 247.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the third quarter worth $2,572,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.65. 1,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.58. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of $91.43 and a one year high of $117.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7272 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.