Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $1,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.26. 1,013,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,051. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $147.44 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.23 and its 200-day moving average is $196.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,351. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

