Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $2,114,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.73. 456,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.34. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

