Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,242 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.99.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,846,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,845,160. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

