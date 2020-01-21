SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given $37.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $37.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SpringWorks Therapeutics an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.47. 46,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,487. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). As a group, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 403,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

