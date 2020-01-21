Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is Hillman Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Hillman Co. cut its holdings in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,867 shares during the quarter. Spotify accounts for about 8.8% of Hillman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hillman Co. owned about 0.07% of Spotify worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Spotify by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 221,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Spotify stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.69. The company had a trading volume of 51,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,431. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.18. Spotify has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $161.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -270.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

