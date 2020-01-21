Spiking (SPIKE) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Spiking token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a market capitalization of $843,107.00 and $962,271.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

