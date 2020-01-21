Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, 3,896,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 3,238,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Specifically, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,619 shares of company stock worth $116,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.43.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 37,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

