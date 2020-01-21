SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.97

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.97 and last traded at $47.97, with a volume of 101738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1009 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,085,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 54,687 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 125.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,397,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

