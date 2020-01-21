SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.97

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.97 and last traded at $47.97, with a volume of 101738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1009 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.
