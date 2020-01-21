SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,759 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 8.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $68,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 222,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 105,219 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 471,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 60,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 107,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,938. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

