SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Position Lifted by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 149.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,463 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,321,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 558,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,775,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 29,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,560,000.

Shares of JNK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,318,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

