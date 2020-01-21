SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is MD Financial Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,065 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $89,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,994,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 828.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $110.04. 2,032,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,092. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

