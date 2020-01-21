Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.96

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.96 and traded as high as $15.00. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 17,285 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

