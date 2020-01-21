Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.96

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.96 and traded as high as $15.00. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 17,285 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

