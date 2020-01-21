Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Snap traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 46317200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $22,481,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,728,946.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 31,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $474,270.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,400,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,124,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,039,944 shares of company stock valued at $45,985,230 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 7,446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.