Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $48.82. 8,317,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,210,011. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

