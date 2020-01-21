Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,900,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,499.88.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,481.18. 107,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,290. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,373.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,257.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,021.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,481.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

