Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Invests $722,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after buying an additional 16,619,550 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

