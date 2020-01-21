Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Invests $269,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,264,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,710,000 after purchasing an additional 213,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,033,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.21.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $177.78. 21,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

