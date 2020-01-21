SIX (SIX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $343,766.00

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. SIX has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $343,766.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SIX has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One SIX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Liquid and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.25 or 0.03472023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00201987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

