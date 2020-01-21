Sippican Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for about 2.1% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $999,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,529.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WAL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.