Sippican Capital Advisors Has $97,000 Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. 14,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,288. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $325.65 million, a PE ratio of -81.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGLE. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

