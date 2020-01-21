Sippican Capital Advisors Has $352,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 208,144 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. 13,833,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,726,435. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Insiders purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

