Sippican Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.94. The stock had a trading volume of 740,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.91 and its 200 day moving average is $167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,840.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

