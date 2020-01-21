Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires 1,471 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 64,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Shares of FANG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.70. 105,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

