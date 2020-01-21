Sib LLC Decreases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sib LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,514 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises 16.3% of Sib LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sib LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $22,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $62,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,543,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.69.

In related news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $4,275,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.42. The stock had a trading volume of 485,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

