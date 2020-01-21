ShipChain (SHIP) Price Down 11.2% This Week

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $250.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.88 or 0.03435677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00200581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

