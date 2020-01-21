SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 1,131,221 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,691,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SG Blocks stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,666,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 7.93% of SG Blocks at the end of the most recent quarter.

SG Blocks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.