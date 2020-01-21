Serko (ASX:SKO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.57

Shares of Serko Ltd (ASX:SKO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$5.57 ($3.95) and last traded at A$5.47 ($3.88), with a volume of 27910 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$5.37 ($3.81).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$4.84 and its 200-day moving average is A$4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $503.71 million and a P/E ratio of 390.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Serko Company Profile (ASX:SKO)

Serko Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software solutions for the management and administration of corporate travel bookings in New Zealand, Australia, India, Singapore, the United States, and internationally. It offers Serko Online, a cloud-based online travel booking solution for large organizations that provides global distribution systems (GDSs); and Serko Expense, a cloud-based expense management solution that allows users to manage cash claims, mileage, allowance, and corporate credit card expenses.

