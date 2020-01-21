Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,732 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $659,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,409,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 336,867 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. 42,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,158. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

