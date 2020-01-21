savedroid (SVD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Tidex and Cobinhood. savedroid has a market cap of $261,804.00 and approximately $1,067.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, savedroid has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.05464366 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033657 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00127545 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001301 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

savedroid (CRYPTO:SVD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796 . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

